Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Bensler LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 324,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

