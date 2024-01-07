Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 481 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

