Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,613 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $227.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

