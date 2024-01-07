Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

