Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $456.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

