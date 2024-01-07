Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

