Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

