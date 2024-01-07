Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

