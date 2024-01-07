Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 659,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

