Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.