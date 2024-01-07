Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC stock opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $540.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.26 and a 200-day moving average of $454.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

