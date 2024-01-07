Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

