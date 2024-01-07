Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

