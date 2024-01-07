Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

