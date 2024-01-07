Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.9 %

Sunoco stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

