Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

