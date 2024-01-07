Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 711.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.97%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

