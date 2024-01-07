Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $618.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.35. The company has a market capitalization of $587.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

