Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.88 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

