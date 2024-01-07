Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

