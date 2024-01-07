Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

USM stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 324.87 and a beta of 0.51. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

