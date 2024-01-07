Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 27,337 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,337 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $14,317,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $282.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.44 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.56.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

