Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 27,337 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,337 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $282.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.44 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.56.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

