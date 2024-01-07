Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

BP opened at $36.03 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

