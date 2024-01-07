Critical Analysis: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PaySign and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envestnet 0 2 4 0 2.67

PaySign currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $61.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Envestnet.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

PaySign has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PaySign and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 3.51% 9.25% 1.40% Envestnet -7.54% 9.32% 3.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $38.03 million 3.56 $1.03 million $0.03 85.70 Envestnet $1.24 billion 2.13 -$80.94 million ($1.87) -25.82

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PaySign beats Envestnet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which provides a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. The company serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

