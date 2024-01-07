Critical Survey: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) vs. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics -16.76% -4.95% -2.81% Applied DNA Sciences -74.41% -142.52% -64.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoGenomics and Applied DNA Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus price target of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.35%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than NeoGenomics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGenomics and Applied DNA Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $509.73 million 3.90 -$144.25 million ($0.77) -20.27 Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.64 -$9.95 million ($0.75) -0.83

Applied DNA Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied DNA Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Applied DNA Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics



NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers. It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Applied DNA Sciences



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

