CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

