Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $111.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $98.00.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.23.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.