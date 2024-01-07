Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.