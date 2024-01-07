Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $261.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.88.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.