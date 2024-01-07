DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

