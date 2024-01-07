Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 4th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.1% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 242,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.