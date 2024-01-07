Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.64.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

