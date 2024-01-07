Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.64. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

