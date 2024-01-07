Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 4.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $652.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $392.21 and a 52-week high of $723.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.15.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

