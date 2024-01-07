Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $395.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.