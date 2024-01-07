Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

DELL opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $77.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

