Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

