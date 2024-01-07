Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $130.83 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

