Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $75,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

