Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $636.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.