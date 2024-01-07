Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 898,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

