Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 444,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 283,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFEM opened at $24.59 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

