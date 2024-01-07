Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is 3D L Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137,003 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $6,483,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

