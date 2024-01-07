Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 4.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

