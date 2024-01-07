DMC Group LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,539. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

