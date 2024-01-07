DMC Group LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,059. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.