DMC Group LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 44,200,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,162 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,821,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 1,010,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

