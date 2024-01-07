DMC Group LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. 3,087,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,471. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

