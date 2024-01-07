DMC Group LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DMC Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $782.83. The stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $738.15 and its 200 day moving average is $701.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

